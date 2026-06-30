‘Over 1,100 interactions between Indian, Chinese militaries annually to prevent misunderstandings’

New Delhi: The situation along the China border is stable even though it continues to be sensitive, requiring constant vigilance, outgoing Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said and added that the two militaries hold over 1,100 ground-level interactions annually to prevent misunderstandings and address routine border issues.

In an interaction with ANI, Gen Dwivedi said the disengagement agreements have contributed significantly to improving stability on the ground and both sides are displaying greater responsiveness towards each other's concerns.

"The period of 2024-25 also witnessed encouraging developments in the broader bilateral relationship, reflected in the frequency and quality of military and diplomatic engagements," he said.

The outgoing Army chief said a number of positive indicators point towards gradual normalisation including the establishment of an Experts Group on boundary delimitation, a Working Group on border management, the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights, consensus on reopening border trade through designated passes and certain visa facilitation measures.

"At the military level, sustained engagement has played an important role in maintaining peace and tranquillity. More than 1,100 ground-level interactions take place annually between the two sides to address routine border management issues and prevent misunderstandings," he said.

He said that the "overall situation is being managed through well-established mechanisms. Whenever local issues arise due to differing perceptions of the LAC, they are addressed through military-to-military interactions, hotlines, flag meetings and commander-level engagements. These mechanisms have helped ensure stability and facilitate routine activities, including patrolling and other local interactions in border areas."

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army's priorities remain clear: "First, we must preserve peace and tranquillity along the LAC. Second, we seek to resolve local issues through dialogue and established mechanisms. Third, we remain committed to maintaining a robust and credible deployment posture to deter any potential threat. Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen infrastructure, logistics, surveillance capabilities and overall operational preparedness along the Northern borders."

He said the Indian Army is committed to engagement and dialogue wherever required. "However, our approach is based on peace through strength. The Indian Army's posture along the LAC will continue to remain firm, credible, vigilant and fully capable of safeguarding India's territorial integrity and national interests." (ANI)

Also Read: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness at Central Command HQ