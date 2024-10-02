Over 23,000 km of roads constructed in Assam since 2016

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led Assam government has completed a cumulative length of 23,000 km of roads under various projects in the state since 2016. Some of the projects are ADB-funded ones, some are funded by the state government, some by the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), etc.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over the past few years it has been a constant endeavour of the state government to strengthen and expand the road infrastructure in Assam. “We have completed over 23,147 km of roads under various projects in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

According to official sources, 312 km of roads completed were ADB-funded, and 246 km of roads were funded by AIIB. The state government constructed 356 km of the roads under Assam Mala (SOPD), 1132 km under the Mukhya Mantrir Poki Path Nirman Achoni, 343 km under the Mukhya Mantrir Mathauri Pokikoron Achoni, 1659 km under the Mukya Mantrir Path Nabikaran Achoni, 1097 km of tea garden line roads, 562 km of roads under Mukhya Mantrir Nagaria Path Nirman Achoni, etc.

On the other hand, official sources said that since 2017, surface road length in the state has increased by 80 percent and is expected to increase by around ten percent during 2023–24. The road network in Assam comprises a total of 65,748 km, consisting of 3927 km of national highways and 6182 km of roads under PWD in the state as of March 31, 2023. Out of 6182 km of PWD roads, the state highway comprises 2540 km, major district roads comprise 4309 km, urban roads comprise 3182 km, and rural roads comprise 51,788 km.

