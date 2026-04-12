Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB-II) opens HS transfer window till May 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB-II) has officially opened the online application process for institution transfer of Higher Secondary (HS) 2nd Year students for the 2026 academic session.

The transfer window has already opened from April 10 and will continue till May 30, 2026. The process is applicable to regular students who have successfully passed the HS First Year Examination 2026 under ASSEB.

The board has also allowed students from other recognized boards and councils—listed on the official portal—to apply for transfer and pursue their HS 2nd Year under ASSEB Division-II.

However, the notification clearly states that transfers will be permitted only between institutions that have already been granted provisional recognition or affiliation by the board.

Regarding fees, ASSEB students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 600, while students from other boards will need to pay Rs 1400, which includes application, registration (with late fine), and eligibility fees.

The board emphasized that adherence to timelines and proper documentation will be crucial for smooth processing of transfer requests.

Also Read: ASSEB Releases HSLC 2026 Re-Checking Guidelines; Portal Opens April 13