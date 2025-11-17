Statewide Stir by Rural Development Employees Reaches Hailakandi

Association leaders said that employees posting in various blocks across the state perform similar duties, yet differences in pay structures remain. They added that lack of job security, irregular or unclear annual increments, and the absence of a proper HR policy have been long-standing issues. According to them, the continuous strike is not an act of confrontation but a symbolic appeal for fairness and recognition of their work.

The protest is centred around a four-point charter of demands. These include equal pay for equal work across all posts, provision for compulsory annual pay increments, establishment of a clear and uniform service policy, and the introduction of a modern and transparent HR policy. The association maintained that these demands are essential for ensuring dignity, stability, and motivation among employees working at the grassroots level.

While acknowledging that the agitation has affected regular office work, the protesters said they had no other option left after repeated appeals to higher authorities went unanswered. They hoped that the government would respond positively and take steps to resolve the issues at the earliest, allowing normal functioning to resume.