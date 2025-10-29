“When I Die, Merge Me with the Brahmaputra”: A Heartwarming Farewell to the Cherished Icon, Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: As the state still comes to terms with the loss of the renowned artist Zubeen Garg, his ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra River following his final wishes. By performing the Vedic customs and rituals, his ashes were submerged.

Speaking to the media, Garima was woefully crying, remembering her deceased spouse. She emphasised the late singer's love for nature. She further states that Zubeen desired to become one with it. She adds, “Zubeen wished to merge with the Brahmaputra.”

In the presence of the family, friends and Zubeen's near and dear ones, the poignant ceremony took place at the Brahmaputra riverbank. The ashes were carried by a boat at Lachit Ghat to the middle of the river. After performing the closing ceremonies, Garima grants the late singer’s final wish.

Visibly distraught, Garima states that the immersion was a modest gesture to pay tribute to the singer’s eternal memory and his affection for the river and its enduring legacy. Subsequently in Jorhat the cermony also took place attended by his family member, including Arun Garg ensuring the fulfilment of the artist’s cherished wish.

Zubeen’s profound impact will mark an lasting impact for generations s to come. His legacy will be treasured dearly.