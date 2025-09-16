Over 50,000 Matak Community Members to Rally in Tinsukia demanding ST Status

Tinsukia: The Matak community of Assam is set to stage a massive rally on September 22, with over 50,000 members from more than 30 villages expected to march from Dikom to Lahowal in Tinsukia district, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The protest comes close on the heels of a similar demonstration by the Moran community seeking ST recognition. Leaders of various Matak organisations have vowed to intensify their agitation, accusing successive governments of depriving the community of its rightful status.

“For the last 15 years, governments have deceived us by denying our rights. The BJP government, too, promised to grant ST recognition within six months of coming to power, but those assurances proved hollow once elections were over,” community leaders alleged.

They also said the state and central governments have failed not only the Mataks but also six other communities that have long been demanding ST status.

In preparation for the rally, members of the All Assam Matak Youth Students’ Association have been conducting awareness campaigns in villages along the Dikom-Lahowal stretch, urging participation in the protest. Community leaders have also visited Namghars to seek blessings for the movement.