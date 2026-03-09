Over 5.72 Lakh Cases Pending in Assam Courts, Thousands Stuck for a Decade or More

Around 5.72 lakh cases are currently pending across courts in Assam as of February 2026, with thousands of them dating back a decade or more — a backlog that lawyers and legal observers say is seriously undermining public trust in the justice system and denying timely relief to litigants.

According to data from the judicial department, the total number of pending cases as of February 9 stands at 5,72,867. Of these, 54,778 cases are more than five years old, and 9,564 cases have been pending for over ten years.

