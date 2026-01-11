Over 60 Killed in Iran as Anti-Government Protests Intensify

TEHRAN: Anti-government protests continue to flare up across Iran, leaving several protesters dead and triggering a communication blockade in parts of the country, as unrest shows no signs of abating.

According to multiple media reports, at least 62 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in December last year. As Iran remains gripped by widespread protests, state media on Friday accused “terrorist agents” linked to the United States and Israel of fuelling the violence.

The protests, which initially erupted on December 28, 2025, from two markets in Tehran over rising inflation and the steep fall in the value of the rial, have since transformed into a nationwide agitation.

The demonstrations reflect growing anger against the clerical establishment led by Khamenei, amid economic distress and public resentment. While Iranian state media had largely avoided commenting on the number of deaths linked to the uprising, it broke its silence on Friday, acknowledging that there had been “casualties”, without providing further details.

US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that more than 65 people have been killed in the protests, which entered their 13th day on January 9, and that at least 2,311 individuals have been detained.

According to the report, demonstrations have spread to 512 locations across 180 cities in all 31 provinces of Iran. (IANS)

