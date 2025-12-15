Over 600 Congress Workers Quit Party in West Karbi Anglong

West Karbi Anglong: The Indian National Congress suffered a major setback in West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday as more than 600 party leaders and workers resigned en masse, signalling a sharp erosion of the party’s organisational base in the hill district. The mass resignation took place at Donkamokam, with members from several Autonomous Council constituencies walking out of the party together.

Those who resigned included office-bearers and members of the Chasseng Constituency Congress Committee, the District Mahila Congress Committee, and various Congress units from Sinthong, Amri and Rongkhang constituencies. The resignations were led by local committee leaders, reflecting widespread discontent within the party’s grassroots structure.

Former Congress leaders said the decision was driven by dissatisfaction over what they described as the party’s past misgovernance, family-centric politics, and continued neglect of the aspirations of people living in hill districts. They alleged that the Congress leadership treated the region with indifference, prompting workers to lose faith in the party’s vision and commitment.