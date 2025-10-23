Over Two Lakh Protesters Rally in Dhekiajuli Demanding ST Status for Tea Tribes, Adivasis

Dhekiajuli: In one of the largest demonstrations in recent years, over two lakh people gathered in Dhekiajuli on Thursday demanding Schedule Tribe (ST) recognition for Assam’s tea tribe and Adivasi communities.

Organised jointly by all the All Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (AATSA), All Assam Adivasi Students Association (AASA), Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, and several allied organisations, the rally also demanded for land pattas and increased daily wages for tea garden workers.

Protesters carrying banners and shouting slogans marched though the streets before assembling at a central ground, where leaders accused the governement of ignoring long-standing promises.

Speakers warned that continued neglect could lead to major political consequences for the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections. They highlighted the community’s persistent struggles with low wages, lack of land rights and limited access to basic services.

The rally concluded peacefully, with organisers promising to sustain their agitation until the government grants ST status and fulfills its commitments to the tea tribe and Adivasi communities.