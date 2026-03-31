Owaisi and Hemant Soren Enter Assam Poll Arena, Targeting Minority and Adivasi Votes

Hemant Soren has already begun campaigning in Upper Assam, a region with a dense concentration of tea gardens and a large Adivasi and tea tribe population estimated at around 70 lakh.

Soren has been vocal about what he sees as decades of neglect of these communities. "It is a grave injustice that the tea community is denied ST status in Assam. This is a question of constitutional rights," he said during his campaign.

He also invoked the historical labour of tea garden workers: "Your ancestors transformed this land into lush green tea gardens through hard labour, but what did you receive in return?"

Soren has framed JMM's entry not as outside interference, but as a response to a long-standing demand for representation. He argues that a JMM presence in the state assembly would allow the party to carry the ST status fight to its "logical conclusion."