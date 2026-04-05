Owaisi has weaponized Miyans against the Assamese people: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi’s two-day campaign in Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma opined that Owaisi’s poll speeches have now ‘weaponized’ the Miyans against the indigenous Assamese communities.

Owaisi, during his campaign in support of AIUDF candidates, addressed gatherings at several election rallies across the state. In his speeches, Owaisi had said that if all Miyans voted for AIUDF, then it would be a game-changer on April 9, the day of polling. “All the miyans should come together and strengthen the AIUDF leadership so that the atrocities against the Miyans can be stopped. Until the world is in existence, nobody can finish off the miyans,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the media today, “Asaduddin Owaisi’s speeches have left the miyans weaponized. Now, they will not hesitate to take up arms against the Assamese people. Owaisi was brought by the Congress so that the social atmosphere in the state would be affected. The Congress has remained silent about Owaisi’s instigating speeches and has not demanded his arrest. Our stand against the Miyans will continue, and we’ll definitely make Assam encroachment-free.”

It is interesting to note that national Congress leader Pawan Khera, during his recent election campaign in Assam, referred to Asaduddin Owaisi and Badruddin Ajmal as “puppets of BJP,” alleging that they act on instructions from Nagpur and spread hate similar to the RSS. He asserted that Assam, known for its long-standing communal harmony, will not allow such forces to spread hatred. He further added that Owaisi is not a factor in the Assam elections.

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