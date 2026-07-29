Pakistan Forces Open Fire on PoK Poll Boycott Protesters, 20 Killed

New Delhi: There has been a major crackdown on groups calling for a boycott of the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Pakistani security forces have primarily targeted the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been spearheading the campaign to boycott the ongoing polls, which began on Monday, in the region.

Violence was reported in Rawalakot's Dreik Eighth area where security forces targeted the protesters. As of now, the security forces have reportedly killed 20 people who were boycotting the elections.

Indian intelligence agencies have learnt of a massive security build-up across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the election process began on Monday. Snipers have been deployed at several locations, while the security forces have been accused of using live ammunition and long-range tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

Officials say that the security forces have been ordered to open fire on those boycotting the elections. The establishment wants to clearly silence dissent in the region, which has been witnessing protests for several weeks now.

Field Marshal Asim Munir had recently held meetings with the security forces and directed them to use force if the protests do not subside.

Another official said that the protests were being carried out in a peaceful manner. However, the Pakistan government wants to portray these persons as anti-nationals and ordered the security forces to open fire on them, citing national security, the official also said.

In addition to using brute force against the people of PoK, the establishment has also suspended internet and mobile services in the region. Electricity and water supply have also been cut in several parts of the region.

The AAC has urged journalists and international organisations to raise these issues and circulate their message widely, apparently to build pressure on the Pakistani authorities to stop the atrocities.

As many as 13 seats are up for grabs in the multi-phase legislative assembly elections in PoK. The boycott call has been immensely successful so far, and the same would be witnessed in the remaining phases of the elections as well.

The boycott calls came in the wake of the establishment not listening to the grievances of the PoK people. They feel that no matter which party is elected, Islamabad would ensure that the region remains underdeveloped.

Further, the people are aware that the Pakistani military will rig the elections and put up a party of its choice to govern PoK. Officials say that despite the crackdown, the protesters remain relentless in their pursuit.

"There are no signs of the protests dying down," officials say. (IANS)

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