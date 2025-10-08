Paraglider Bomb Attack in Myanmar Injures Over 80 at Festival Cum Protest

Guwahati: In a shocking escalation of violence, at least 80 people were injured when bombs were dropped from a motorised paraglider over a combined festival and protest event in Chaung U township, central Myanmar, on Sunday.

The incident caused panic and widespread destruction, underscoring the deepening turmoil in the Sagaing region, which has been one of the fiercest battlegrounds between Myanmar’s military junta and resistance forces since the 2021 coup.

Witnesses reported that the explosions ripped through the crowd shortly after the event began, sending hundreds fleeing for safety. Videos circulated on social media showed injured civilians being carried away amid smoke and debris.

Thousands of residents in Sagaing have already been displaced due to continuous clashes, with People’s Defence Force (PDF) units controlling significant parts of the area.

Amnesty International condemned the attack, describing the use of motorised paragliders as a “disturbing new tactic” in Myanmar’s civil conflict. The rights group called on ASEAN to take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians.

Military analysts say that international sanctions have restricted access to conventional airpower, leading insurgent groups to experiment with smaller aerial vehicles many reportedly supplied by China and Russia.

The attack represents one of the most significant uses of improvised aerial weaponry in Myanmar’s ongoing conflict, heightening fears of further civilian casualties as both sides escalate their strategies.