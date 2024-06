Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dholai MLA and state cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya today resigned from the post of MLA of Assam Legislative Assembly. This was necessitated due to his winning the Silchar Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded election and becoming a member of Parliament. He tendered his resignation to Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary.

