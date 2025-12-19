Parliament Winter Session 2025 Concludes; Key Reform Bills Passed

Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday shortly after resuming, bringing the Winter Session to a close. During the session, Parliament cleared several major legislations, including reforms opening the insurance and nuclear energy sectors to greater private and foreign participation, a comprehensive overhaul of the rural employment programme, and fresh fiscal and taxation measures.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die by Speaker Om Birla amid protests by Opposition members over the passage of the Viksit Bharat Gram Rozgar aur Manav Garima (VB-G RAM-G) Bill. The House was adjourned after Vande Mataram was played, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, the Rajya Sabha concluded its 269th session with Vice-President and Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourning the Upper House shortly after it reconvened at 11 a.m. Prior to the adjournment, several statements and reports were laid on the table of the House.

While adjourning the Rajya Sabha sine die, Radhakrishnan expressed displeasure over the conduct of some members during the Minister’s reply the previous day, citing incidents of protests and tearing of papers. He described such behaviour as unbecoming of the House and urged members to reflect on their actions.

Over the course of 19 sittings, both Houses passed eight key legislations. Among them was the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill), which allows private participation in the nuclear energy sector.

Parliament also passed the Viksit Bharat Gram Rozgar aur Manav Garima Bill, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote past midnight after receiving Lok Sabha approval. It increases the guaranteed wage employment from 100 to 125 days per rural household for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

In addition, the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, which raises foreign direct investment in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, was also approved during the session.

The Winter Session formally concluded on December 18, marking the passage of several landmark reforms despite repeated disruptions and Opposition protests.