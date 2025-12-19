Rajya Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill to Open Nuclear Sector to Private Players

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, a legislation that aims to open up the country’s nuclear power sector to private companies while limiting the liability of suppliers in the event of an accident.

The Bill, which had already been passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was introduced in the Upper House and cleared by a voice vote.

Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh defended the legislation during the discussion, emphasising that the safety provisions in the SHANTI Bill are identical to those under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. “The standard operating procedures clearly state ‘safety first, second production’,” he said, adding that the existing Atomic Energy Regulatory Board will now have statutory authority under the new law. Singh also noted that source material, fissile material, and spent fuel will remain under government custody.

The Bill received mixed reactions from opposition MPs. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh cautioned against sidelining the public sector, saying, “I am in favour of private participation, but private investment cannot be the engine. The engine needs to be in the public sector.”