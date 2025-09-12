Path of Peace and Prayer: Barpeta Observes Madhabdev’s Tithi

Presiding over the ceremony, eminent cultural scholar and former Sahitya Akademi awardee Prashant Rajguru delivered a moving address, emphasizing Madhabdev's role in shaping Assam's spiritual and cultural renaissance. “His life was a living embodiment of Bhakti, humility, and unwavering truth. Today, as the world battles divisions, Madhabdev’s message of unity through devotion feels more relevant than ever,” said Rajguru.

The event, held at the historic Barpeta Satra, also featured traditional Borgeet performances, drawing hundreds of devotees, researchers, and students. Exhibitions showcasing Madhabdev’s literary contributions like Naam Ghosha and Bhakti Ratnavali were also organized.