Path of Peace and Prayer: Barpeta Observes Madhabdev’s Tithi

Barpeta: In a heartfelt tribute steeped in devotion and cultural pride, thousands gathered at Barpeta to commemorate the 429th death anniversary of Mahapurush Madhabdev, the revered saint-scholar and spiritual reformer of Assam. The memorial meeting, organized on the occasion of the Tithi festival, was marked by soulful prayers, bhajans, recitations from the Naam Ghosha, and spiritual discourses reflecting the timeless teachings of Madhabdev.
Presiding over the ceremony, eminent cultural scholar and former Sahitya Akademi awardee Prashant Rajguru delivered a moving address, emphasizing Madhabdev's role in shaping Assam's spiritual and cultural renaissance. “His life was a living embodiment of Bhakti, humility, and unwavering truth. Today, as the world battles divisions, Madhabdev’s message of unity through devotion feels more relevant than ever,” said Rajguru.
The event, held at the historic Barpeta Satra, also featured traditional Borgeet performances, drawing hundreds of devotees, researchers, and students. Exhibitions showcasing Madhabdev’s literary contributions like Naam Ghosha and Bhakti Ratnavali were also organized.
The Tithi festival concluded with mass prayers, echoing the essence of Eka Sharana Naam Dharma, the faith propagated by Srimanta Sankardev and carried forward by Madhabdev.
Also Watch: