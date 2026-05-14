Pawan Khera Appears Before Guwahati Crime Branch Over Case Filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Pawan Khera appeared before the Guwahati Police’s Crime Branch today. The crime branch, including top-level police officers, questions Khera in connection with a case filed against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Khera arrived with his legal team and participated in the questioning process. Officials are examining the basis of the allegations and the supporting material presented by him.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed the case (4/2026) at the Crime Branch under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate after Khera had alleged that she possessed multiple passports and had undisclosed foreign assets. He also shared some foreign-linked documents, which Sharma later claimed were forged.

During its probe, Assam Police also visited Khera’s residence in New Delhi on April 7, though he was not present there at the time. Khera initially secured a seven-day transit anticipatory bail from the Telangana High Court on April 10. However, Assam Police challenged this relief before the Supreme Court, which subsequently stayed the High Court’s order on April 15.

The apex court observed that if Khera approached a competent court in Assam, its earlier interim protection would not prejudice consideration of his plea.

Khera later moved the Gauhati High Court, seeking anticipatory bail. On April 24, Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia rejected the plea after reserving the order following a detailed hearing on April 21.

Later, Khera approached the Supreme Court, which granted him anticipatory bail.

Also Read: Three Kuki Baptist Church Leaders Killed in Manipur Ambush