Three Kuki Baptist Church Leaders Killed in Manipur Ambush

IMPHAL: At least three people belonging to the Kuki community were killed and several others injured after unidentified armed men ambushed two vehicles in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that unidentified armed cadres opened fire on the two vehicles along Tiger Road in the hilly Kangpokpi district, killing three persons on the spot. Several others sustained injuries in the attack. The victims and injured individuals were travelling in the two vehicles when the ambush took place. The dead have been identified as Vumthang, Pastor Paogoulen and Pastor Kaigoulun.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) said that all the victims were Baptist Church leaders belonging to the Kuki community.

In a social media post, the KSO alleged that a Naga armed group ambushed vehicles along the Kangpokpi – Churachandpur (Lamka) road while the victims were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the UBC Convention at Lamka. The KSO, however, claimed that four church leaders were killed and several others critically injured in the attack. The organisation demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident.

The police official said that soon after the incident, senior police and security officials, along with additional security forces, rushed to the area and launched a massive combing operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident marks the first major militant attack in Manipur this year.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested five militants belonging to different insurgent outfits during the past 24 hours. The arrested militants were members of the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfits. They were apprehended from Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Assam Rifles, in joint operations with Manipur Police Commandos, also busted insurgent hideouts in Imphal West and Kakching districts on May 10 and 11.

A defence spokesman reported the recovery of a massive cache of arms, explosives, and military stores during the operations conducted in the two districts. The recovered arms and ammunition included INSAS rifles, AK-56 rifles, M-4 rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, bombs, detonators and ammunition. One active cadre of the banned KCP (Taibanganba) outfit was also apprehended during the operations.

“Assam Rifles remains steadfast in ensuring peace, security and stability in Manipur,” the spokesman said. (IANS)

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