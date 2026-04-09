Pawan Khera Moves Gauhati High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Assam Case

All India Congress Committee media and publicity chairman Pawan Khera has approached the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed against him by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma at the Crime Branch under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The case, registered as 04/2026, has triggered a swift response from Assam Police, who have intensified their search operations at Khera's residences in Delhi and Hyderabad.

The development has drawn a sharp reaction from the Congress party, with senior leaders closing ranks around Khera and targeting the BJP over the matter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X to condemn what she described as an attack on Khera, saying that the BJP's actions reflected "arrogance and guilt." She stated that every Congress member — and every Indian who believes in the Constitution and values the right to question those in power — stands with Khera.

"His home is ransacked and he is hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern," she wrote.

The anticipatory bail plea before the Gauhati High Court is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly. The case continues to draw political attention given Khera's prominent national role within the Congress party.

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