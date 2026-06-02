PDS Distribution of Dal, Sugar and Salt Temporarily Halted in Assam Amid Vote-on-Account

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Distribution of masur dal, sugar and salt through fair price shops has been temporarily suspended due to operation of the vote on account budget. Official sources said that after the passing of the full-fledged budget in the Assembly, the distribution of these items will be resumed. However, ration card holders will continue to get rice at subsidised rates through the public distribution system (PDS).

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