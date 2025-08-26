People like Syeda Hameed are legitimizing illegal infiltrators: Assam CM

Assam’s organizations condemn her sympathy for Bangladeshis

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A series of criticisms are being levelled against Syeda Hameed, former member of the Planning Commission, over her comments in favour of illegal Bangladeshis living in Assam. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma flayed the comments of Hamid on Monday, saying, "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidante of the Gandhi family, legitimized illegal infiltrators, as they seek realisation of Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan."

The Chief Minister said, "Today the Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. We will fight till the last drop of blood remains in our body to save our state, our identity. Let me make it very clear that Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam; it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyard."

The Chief Minister said that Hamid had visited Assam several times during the tenure of Tarun Gogoi as CM, and she is also a friend of Sonia Gandhi. If the Congress and the organizations that invited her remain active, then one day the Assamese people will have to move to Bangladesh, and the Bangladeshis will take over Assam. So, he said, this is a crucial time for Assam, and the people should fight back immediately.

"The time has come for the people of Assam to realise the imminent threat facing them - in every aspect, in every field. Indigenous people are losing their power, and if we do not act now, it will be too late. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, not now, not ever," he stressed.

The comments were made by Syeda Hameed on the sidelines of a meeting organised by Assam Nagarik Sabha on Sunday. She had opined that Bangladeshis are also human, and it is not a crime that they have come to Assam. That they have not usurped anyone's rights. The massive eviction drive against them was described by her as unjust.

Regarding the comments made by Hameeda, AASU president Utpal Sarma condemned the anti-Assam and anti-Assamese comments made by her. It is due to her lack of knowledge about Assam that she said that the Bangladeshis living here is not a crime. She may not be aware that the illegal Bangladeshis have caused a demographic change, due to which the Assamese language is going to be in the minority now. She has insulted the sacrifice made by the martyrs of the Assam Movement, Utpal Sarma said.

Meanwhile, AGP president and minister Atul Bora said that Syeda Hameed should apologise to the people of Assam for her comments. Hamid's comments will encourage the illegal Bangladeshis and insult the Assamese people. The Assam Movement was held on the issue of the eviction of illegal Bangladeshis from the state. The organisation that invited Hamid to Assam should also apologise to the people, he maintained.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) president Palash Changmai and many other organisations also condemned the comments made by Syeda Hameed.

Also Read: Assam CM Warns Against Unrest; Blames External Groups & Social Media