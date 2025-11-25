India taking Gita Mahotsav to the global stage: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

KURUKSHETRA: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said India is taking the message of the Bhagavad Gita to the global stage, with more than 50 Indian missions organising parallel events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav.

Addressing the 10th edition of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, he described the scripture as a universal guide to righteous living that continues to offer "inner strength and spiritual clarity" across nations and generations.

Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh, is working to internationalise the Mahotsav this year. As the lead organisation in this effort, the Ministry has "played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita's resonance across continents," he said.

The minister noted that missions abroad have selected distinguished foreign scholars to join the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to the spiritual dialogue. More than 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, highlighting its reach across cultures and languages. Through exhibitions, discourses and cultural programmes held in India and abroad, the Ministry aims to honour "Lord Krishna's eternal teachings and their transformative power," he said.

"These global celebrations are not merely a cultural gathering; it is a reaffirmation of shared values and a call to live with courage and compassion. By bringing communities across borders together, the ministry strives to embody the Gita's spirit of harmony and resilience. May the teachings of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards a more powerful, purposeful and enlightened world", EAM Jaishankar added.

