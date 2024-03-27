Electioneering picks up pace with high-profile nominations in Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradan Baruah & Roselina Tirkey file papers

GUWAHATI: With the filing of nomination papers by some of the high-profile candidates in the BJP and the Congress, the electioneering for the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll in the state picked up pace amidst the celebration of Holi today.

The last date for the first phase of the Lok Sabha poll in five parliamentary constituencies in the state is March 27, and the poll is on April 19. The five constituencies are Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Kaziranga, and Sonitpur.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh parliamentary seat. Another BJP candidate, Pradan Baruah, filed his nomination papers for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency. While Sonowal is a member of the Rajya Sabha, Pradan Baruah is a member of the Lok Sabha from Lakhimpur.

Both the BJP leaders showed their strength while going to file their nomination papers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied both BJP candidates while filing their nomination papers. AGP president Atul Bora also accompanied the two BJP candidates while filing their nomination papers.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that Union minister Sonowal would win with a margin of over 2.50 lakh–3 lakh votes, and it would contribute to the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term. The Chief Minister wrote on X later, “Pleased to accompany Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dada during filing of his nomination in Dibrugarh. Janata Janardhan will bless him by a historic margin and contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s mission of #AbkiBaar400Paar.”

Meanwhile, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi also filed his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat today. The Congress opted not to field any of its candidates in Dibrugarh. They will back the AJP candidate. Gogoi also took out a rally before filing nomination papers.

The Congress candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Gaurav Gogoi, also filed his nomination papers today. Gaurav Gogoi is an MP from Koliabor. He also took out a rally while filing his nomination papers. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, senior Congress leader and MLA Rakibul Hussain, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Bhaskar Baruah, MLA Akhil Gogoi, and a few of his senior party leaders accompanied him.

Roselina Tirkey also submitted her nominations as a Congress candidate for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat. She also took out a rally that was attended by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Bora, among others.

TMC candidate Ghana Kanta Chutia submitted his nomination papers for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat today.

