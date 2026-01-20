Photojournalist Tapan Das Receives Prestigious Amulya Manna Photography Award 2026

Nagaon: Photojournalist Tapan Das has been conferred with the prestigious Amulya Manna Photography Award 2026.

The award was conferred on Das at a solemn ceremony held at Kallol Bhavan in Nagaon. The award, instituted in memory of the legendary Assamese photographer and filmmaker Amulya Manna, is one of the most respected recognitions in the field of photography in Assam.

Jointly organized by the Amulya Manna Memorial Committee, Photography Institute of Assam, and UB Photos, the award ceremony drew an august gathering of cultural dignitaries, artists, and photography enthusiasts.

As part of the honour, Tapan Das received a cash prize of Rs 20,000, a commemorative plaque, and a citation acknowledging his lifelong contribution to the field.

Notably, Tapan Das began his illustrious career in 1987 as a photojournalist with Assamese daily Natun Dainik. Over the decades, his evocative images have graced the pages of prominent publications such as Chitra Sangbad, Asom Bani, and Silpir Prithibi, capturing the pulse of Assam’s socio-cultural landscape.

The Amulya Manna Photography Award was instituted in 2001 for senior and distinguished photographers of Assam. It is presented annually on January 19th - the death anniversary Amulya Manna.