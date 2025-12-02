Picnic Season Begins: Sivasagar Police Issues Safety Advisory for Picnickers

Sivasagar: As December enters, so does the time for picnic season in Assam. The Sivasagar Police has put out an elaborate ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ advisory, appealing for caution by people while heading to picnic and excursion spots. This is in view of heavy traffic on the roads and cases of road accidents reported in these festive months.
In its advisory, police emphasised that drivers of vehicles should remain fully fit, alert and sober during the journey. The consumption of intoxicants by drivers has been banned in view of the safety of passengers, especially families and children who go for recreation.
Police further encouraged citizens to ensure that their vehicle checks are up to date before embarking on trips. Drivers have been warned against the use of mobile phones or texting while driving, as distracted driving remains one of the major causes of road mishaps during the picnic season. Overloading of vehicles has also been discouraged to maintain standards of safety, comfort, and the reduction of risks associated with excess passengers.
People have been advised to check the weather forecasts and road conditions before travelling. Police officials advised against travelling at night and said one should plan journeys in daytime when visibility is better and road conditions are safer.
Sivasagar Police further appealed to the public for strict adherence to special directions or restrictions that may be issued by local authorities during the picnic season. Officials made it clear that citizens' cooperation is crucial for a safe and incident-free festive period.
With the advisory in place, authorities hope responsible travel behaviour is promoted to avoid untoward incidents as thousands are getting ready for seasonal outings across the district.