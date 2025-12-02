Picnic Season Begins: Sivasagar Police Issues Safety Advisory for Picnickers

Sivasagar: As December enters, so does the time for picnic season in Assam. The Sivasagar Police has put out an elaborate ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ advisory, appealing for caution by people while heading to picnic and excursion spots. This is in view of heavy traffic on the roads and cases of road accidents reported in these festive months.

In its advisory, police emphasised that drivers of vehicles should remain fully fit, alert and sober during the journey. The consumption of intoxicants by drivers has been banned in view of the safety of passengers, especially families and children who go for recreation.