Pigs to Be Culled at Assam–Bengal Border if ASF Detected, Says Minister Krishnendu Paul

Guwahati: The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has sounded an alert over the rising spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam, with seven districts reporting fresh outbreaks in recent weeks. To curb further transmission, authorities have enforced strict restrictions on the sale, consumption, and transportation of pigs in affected areas.

Addressing the media on November 23, Assam minister Krishnendu Paul said that pigs transported from outside the state often pass through Assam en route to Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and other neighbouring regions. Since halting these vehicles entirely is not feasible, the government has introduced a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to regulate inter-state pig movement.

At the Assam–West Bengal border, veterinary teams are inspecting every vehicle carrying pigs, and animals testing positive for ASF are being culled on the spot, as mandated under disease-control protocols.

The department estimates that ASF has already caused losses worth ₹17–18 crore in the state. Compensation processes for affected farmers are underway, and officials urged pig farmers to strictly follow advisories and maintain hygiene to minimize infection risks.

Speaking on fish production, Paul said the government is focused on increasing output from the state’s 260 indigenous fish species. Wetlands such as Dipor Beel and Kakdonga Beel will be preserved and scientifically managed to boost freshwater fish availability. Assam aims to produce 7 lakh metric tonnes of fish by 2030, reducing dependence on imports. The public has been urged to avoid fishing from April 1 to July 15, the breeding season.

Assam currently produces 25 lakh eggs per day, meeting only 30% of its demand. The government targets a 50–60% rise in egg production by 2027–28, warning of strict action against unfair price inflation.

On the political front, Paul highlighted improved connectivity in Barak Valley and predicted a decisive BJP victory in 2026, claiming the party will win 95+ seats, with Himanta Biswa Sarma returning as Chief Minister.