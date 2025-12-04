Pijush Hazarika Promises Permanent Anti-Erosion Shield for Baghjan

During the inspection, the minister identified two major channels of the river responsible for the erosion and detailed the planned intervention. Two channels of the Brahmaputra are creating erosion in the Baghjan area. "We will plug these channels using mega tubes so that the river water cannot cause erosion here,” he said.

The ‘Mega Tube’ technique involves placing large geotextile containers filled with sediment to form durable underwater barriers that redirect and stabilise water flow. Hazarika pointed to the successful use of the method in Kordoiguri village just months earlier. “Four months ago, we plugged two intrusive channels there with this same technology. After that, water has not entered the village. This proven technique will bring relief to Baghjan as well,” he added.

He further linked the initiative to an ongoing Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded anti-erosion project in the region. While the broader project is progressing, a crucial 1.5-km stretch essential for Baghjan’s full protection is awaiting final approval. The minister assured that the sanction would be obtained soon to deliver a complete and lasting solution for the area.