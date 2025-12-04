From KAC in 2021 to BTC in 2025: Dual Nominations of MCLA Raises Legal Questions

Bijni: In a recent notification issued by the Assam Gazette, the administrative presence of Shri Karmeshwar Roy is reflected in two major governance bodies: Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
The Government of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland Department, through a notification dated 1st December 2025, has nominated Karmeshwar Roy as one of the MCLAs (Members of Council, Legislative Assembly) to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). In this notification, his address appears as Village: Baldia Bathan, P.O. Sakti Ashram, P.S. Fakiragram, District: Kokrajhar (PIN 783354)
However, previously, the formation of the KAC Interim Council by the BJP government dated 25th February 2021, issued on 7th April 2021, Karmeshwar Roy is listed as an Executive Councillor of the Interim Council of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council. His address was recorded as Village: Kumarigaon, District: Dhubri. This is to hold a position in KAC, a person must be from the geographical jurisdiction of the KAC.
As stated in the 2003 BTC Accord, nomination has to be from an unrepresented community. A community which did not win any elected seat. But this time, the question arises is how through which legal provision has it been done.
The contradictory addresses and dual nominations of the same person to two autonomous councils have raised a larger public debate on transparency, eligibility, and accountability in Assam's council governance.
Whether this reflects a loophole in the system or a deliberate misuse of political discretion is for the authorities-and ultimately the people-to judge. What remains undeniable is that such inconsistencies undermine public trust and raise urgent questions about how faithfully the provisions of the KAC Act and the 2003 BTC Accord are being upheld.