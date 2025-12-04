From KAC in 2021 to BTC in 2025: Dual Nominations of MCLA Raises Legal Questions

Bijni: In a recent notification issued by the Assam Gazette, the administrative presence of Shri Karmeshwar Roy is reflected in two major governance bodies: Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The Government of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland Department, through a notification dated 1st December 2025, has nominated Karmeshwar Roy as one of the MCLAs (Members of Council, Legislative Assembly) to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). In this notification, his address appears as Village: Baldia Bathan, P.O. Sakti Ashram, P.S. Fakiragram, District: Kokrajhar (PIN 783354)