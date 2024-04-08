Plastic waste in Assam: 500 MT of waste generated daily

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Although the state government takes measures now and then to contain the menace of plastic waste, it continues to remain a big concern.

According to estimates, Guwahati city and other towns in the state generate around 500 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste daily, on average. A survey conducted by an NGO revealed that, in 2004, Guwahati generated around 50 metric tonnes of plastic waste, and this has increased to 380 metric tonnes today. Other towns like Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, etc. also generate a huge amount of plastic waste on a daily basis.

The state government has banned some types of plastic bags, but food wrappers, plastic straws, plastic stirrers, potato chip packets, plastic cups and tumblers, gutka, and pan masala packets have not been banned as yet. These are the biggest sources of plastic waste. Although drives are conducted by the district administration to monitor enforcement of the ban on plastic bags, the problem is that they are not done on a regular basis.

According to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sources, while clearing the drains in the city, more plastic waste than mud is found. Only a ban on plastic bags is not the solution, as most household items, including food, are packaged in plastic these days. They pointed out that public participation in the enforcement of the ban on plastic bags is necessary. People should carry bags for shopping instead of accepting plastic bags from shops or vendors.

Sources also said that many diseases are caused by plastic, like silicosis, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, etc. Most plastic is not recyclable, and the vast majority does not biodegrade. Plastic products often break down into small fragments called microplastics that can pollute the eco-system and harm organisms. They also noted that it has an impact on soil fertility and degrades soil quality.

