PM Gati Shakti: Network Planning Group fast-tracks Rs 5,800-crore project to decongest Guwahati

Guwahati: The Centre’s Network Planning Group (NPG) has fast-tracked three highway projects, including a 64-km bypass (Ring Road) to decongest Guwahati city. The 66th meeting of the NPG under PM Gati Shakti held on February 27 took up the matter. The proposed Guwahati Ring Road is expected to pass through Baihati Chariali, Kurua, Chandrapur, and Sonapur. The DPR for this project was prepared under the supervision of the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India).

The Assam Government will bear 50 percent of the cost of the land in the 121-km landmark project (including the 47-km existing highway) to decongest the state capital, with a total cost of around Rs 5,800 crore. The proposed ring road will be immensely beneficial for decongestion of Guwahati city as it will bypass major traffic coming from West Bengal and Bihar sides to Silchar, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura entering Guwahati city, thereby significantly reducing traffic congestion on the Guwahati Bypass and highway section from Jalukbari to Jorabat. The project is expected to provide smooth traffic flow, contributing to overall economic development. This project will include an elevated structure at Jorabat and a new bridge across the Brahmaputra from Narengi to Kurua in the Darrang district.

One of the primary objectives of the Guwahati Ring Road is to alleviate the burden of urban traffic. As cities expand, traffic congestion becomes a major challenge, affecting not only daily commutes but also the efficiency of transportation networks. By providing a circumferential road around Guwahati, the Ring Road aims to divert traffic away from the city centres, reducing congestion and travel time for commuters.

Also Read: No amalgamation or merger; clustering of colleges mulled: State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: