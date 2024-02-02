Welfare of taxpayers given top priority: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the interim Budget for 2024-2025 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today 'sits on the pedestal of outstanding governance over the last 10 years'.

He said, "I, as a citizen, take immense pride in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi that has delivered historic accomplishments, transcending the cumulative achievements of the past. They say action speaks louder than words-the developmental data presented in today's budget reflects the nationwide consensus that people will elect Prime Minister for a record third time in a row."

"The target to support 3 crore Lakhpati Didis is nothing but revolutionary, which will transform the country's rural landscape like never before. The Prime Minister's clarion call from Jai Anusandhan takes firm shape in the form of a Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for research and innovation. This will expand our frontiers in Techade," he added.

The Chief Minister added that by not imposing any additional taxes, the Modi government has once again demonstrated that taxpayer welfare remains its topmost priority.

"This interim budget serves the twin aim of firmly establishing Bharat as the world's fastest-growing economy for a sustained period of time and laying a strong foundation for the PM to lead the nation's journey to becoming the third largest economy by 2029," the Chief Minister said.