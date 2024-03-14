PM Modi breaks the geographical barrier for investment in state: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the geographical barrier that had been preventing big investment in Assam over the years. He said this while commenting on the foundation laying of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district today.

The Chief Minister said, “It is due to the blessings and confidence of the Prime Minister that Assam, a neglected state over the years, entered the club of technologically advanced states today. We will not let the trust the Prime Minister had in Assam diminish in the future. Assam is situated in one of the remotest parts of the country. We never thought of becoming a pioneer state in the semiconductor revolution in the country. This Rs 27,000 crore investment is just the beginning that has opened the door for huge investments in the state. I thank the Tata Group for taking this daring step to set up this industry in Assam despite the geographical barrier. We will do all we can to provide an environment that will not make Tata Group regret its huge investment in Assam. Now, Assam has changed. I’m sure that we are making strides towards prosperity.”

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekharan said, “Our goal is to produce chips in the calendar year 2026. We have a very aggressive timeline. The Assam unit will be done earlier. We may go for commercial production in Assam in late 2025 and early 2026. Assam will see a lot of prosperity and a lot of jobs. Every industry, ranging from mobile phones to vehicles that run in on-and-off mode, needs chips. The market for chips is quite vast. We are also trying to see how we can use AI (artificial intelligence) so that it (the Assam unit) becomes very advanced technologically.”

