PM Modi Celebrates Deepawali Aboard INS Vikrant, Hails Navy as Pillar of India’s Pride

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Deepawali aboard the Indian Navy’s pride, INS Vikrant, continuing his long-standing tradition of spending the festival with the nation’s armed forces. Stationed off the coasts of Goa and Karwar, the event symbolised unity, discipline, and national pride.

Addressing the sailors, Modi described INS Vikrant — India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier — as a “shining testament to 21st-century India’s innovation, skill, and commitment.” He praised the Navy’s crucial role in safeguarding maritime interests and recalled Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, as a moment that showcased exceptional tri-service coordination and strategic might.

The Prime Minister’s visit served as both a tribute to the armed forces and a message of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. “It is a privilege to celebrate this holy festival with the soldiers of Mother India,” Modi said, highlighting the spirit of service and sacrifice that underpins the nation’s security.