PM Modi Dedicates and Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 38,000 Crore in Assam Across Two Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated, inaugurated, and laid foundation stones for a sweeping range of infrastructure, energy, connectivity, and welfare projects across Assam over two days — March 13 in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, and March 14 in Silchar — in one of the largest single-visit project launches in the state's recent history.
Also Read: Assam CM Says 12 Illegal Migrants Sent Back as Part of ‘Mission Clean Up’
The Prime Minister virtually dedicated the Kopili Hydroelectric Project worth Rs 2,300 crore to the nation, along with the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline of Oil India Limited. He also dedicated a major railway electrification project costing approximately Rs 2,250 crore to the nation.
Modi virtually performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the Assam Mala 3.0 project (BTR) worth Rs 3,200 crore, and separately performed the Bhoomi Poojan for six BTR road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. He also inaugurated an approach road connecting Pandu Jetti to National Highway 27.
The PM virtually inaugurated a Railway Wagon POH Workshop for periodic and comprehensive maintenance infrastructure worth Rs 256 crore, and virtually flagged off three new train services to boost Northeast connectivity. He also laid the foundation stone for the Furkating-Tinsukia Rail Line Doubling Project worth approximately Rs 3,600 crore.
Modi distributed land pattas to tea garden workers in Guwahati and released the 22nd instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme — two landmark welfare actions with direct impact on Assam's rural and plantation communities.
The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Biswanath Ghat and Nematighat, and laid the foundation stone for a ropeway project from Kamakhya Station to Kamakhya Temple worth Rs 201 crore. He also virtually performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a Regional Centre for Excellence at Bogi Beel, and inaugurated the PM Ekta Mall worth Rs 298 crore.
In Silchar, the Prime Minister performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor — the Northeast's first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor — with an investment of Rs 22,860 crore. He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH 306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar, and laid the foundation stone of a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi.