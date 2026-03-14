PM Modi Dedicates and Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 38,000 Crore in Assam Across Two Days

In Silchar, the Prime Minister performed the Bhoomi Poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor — the Northeast's first access-controlled Greenfield four-lane high-speed corridor — with an investment of Rs 22,860 crore. He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for an elevated corridor on NH 306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar, and laid the foundation stone of a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi.