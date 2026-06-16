PM Modi Hails US–Iran Peace Deal, Sees Chance to Restore Stability and Protect Global Trade Routes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran amid the conflict in West Asia and urged faster restoration of peace and stability in the region, along with ensuring freedom of navigation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted how the conflict resulted in serious economic disruptions and loss of life in many countries due to the conflict.

He said that New Delhi looks forward to the deliberations on the remaining issue in order to reach a sustainable final agreement.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," PM Modi said.

"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," PM Modi wrote on X. A major diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran was announced on Sunday, with President Trump saying that the agreement would bring "peace and security" to West Asia and facilitate the reopening of the critical energy chokepoint Strait of Hormuz.

Following the announcement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the peace deal and outlined Tehran's conditions for moving forward with negotiations.

"The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday on his Truth Social platform. "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony would take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding would be released publicly. He stated that Iran would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

The peace deal is set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Earlier, European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa have welcomed the peace agreement reached between US and Iran and urged its swift and full implementation by all parties. They called for the restoration of freedom of navigation, terming it essential for the global economy.

Leaders across the world have welcomed the landmark peace agreement between the United States and Iran, describing it as a rare diplomatic opening to restore stability in West Asia, revive freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and ease mounting pressure on global energy markets and economic growth and create momentum for a lasting resolution of concerns surrounding Tehran's nuclear programme. (ANI)

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