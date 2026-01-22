PM Modi highlights ‘Act East, Act Fast’ push to empower the Northeast

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that since 2014, his government has worked with the resolve of ‘Act East, Act Fast’ to empower the Northeastern region, unlock development opportunities, and fulfil the aspirations of people.

In a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the occasion of Manipur’s Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said that he has always been a firm believer in the immense potential of the people of the Northeast and reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to their inclusive growth and prosperity.

He said, “I salute my sisters and brothers of Manipur for their remarkable courage and unwavering faith in peace and progress.”

“It is imperative to continue to work with renewed vigour to strengthen Manipur’s development trajectory,” the prime minister said, and he assured the center’s full and steadfast support in this endeavour.

Noting Manipur’s vibrant artistic heritage and outstanding sporting culture have showcased the strength, discipline and determination of our youth on the global stage, PM Modi said that equally inspiring is the people’s reverence for nature, focus on women empowerment and their commitment to sustainable living, values that offer enduring lessons in contemporary times. This occasion provides an opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of the people of Manipur to nation-building, he stated.

Saying that Manipur occupies a place of honour in the country’s freedom struggle, the Prime Minister mentioned that in the state, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj first unfurled the Tricolour.

Countless brave men and women of Manipur participated in the freedom movement, some even laying down their lives for the nation, he pointed out.

PM Modi said as a lasting tribute to these sacrifices, Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was renamed Mount Manipur, an enduring symbol of national pride.

Referring to his Manipur visit on September 13 last year, he said that during the tour, he was deeply moved by the affection shown by the people of Churachandpur and Imphal, who had gathered in large numbers despite heavy rain.

On September 13, key development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated, and foundation stones for several works were laid by the Prime Minister for the state of Manipur.

In his letter, PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to stand with the people of Manipur and to support every effort aimed at ensuring lasting peace and sustained progress.

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Imphal and Senapati in December last year also resonated deeply with the people, he said.

The Prime Minister said that over the past few years, Manipur has witnessed accelerated development across multiple sectors, and central assistance to the state has increased substantially since 2014.

“Flagship initiatives such as PM-KISAN, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and several others have helped improve livelihoods and enhance the overall quality of life for the people. Connectivity remains a cornerstone of our development strategy,” he stated.

PM Modi noted that it is the ongoing effort to link Imphal with the national rail network, the development of Imphal airport, or the construction of highways and rural roads that our government is ushering in an infrastructure transformation. (IANS)

