PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Mandir Marking India's Cultural Renaissance

Ayodhya: In a profoundly important moment in India's cultural and spiritual landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the saffron Dharmadhwaj atop the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Tuesday, November 25. Before the ceremony, PM Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were seen offering prayers at the Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.
The Prime Minister, addressing devotees in Ayodhya, has said the flag hoisted at the Ram Mandir represents not just a religious symbol but the rise of India’s cultural and civilisational consciousness. PM Modi said, “Today, the city of Ayodhya is bearing witness to yet another pinnacle of India’s cultural consciousness. In the heart of every devotee of Rama, there is unparalleled satisfaction, boundless gratitude, immense, otherworldly joy.”
Additionally, the Prime Minister termed the moment historic, emphasising that centuries of struggle and faith had reached fulfilment. “The wounds of centuries are healing. The pain of centuries is finding respite today. Today marks the culmination of that yajna, whose fire blazed for 500 years.”
On describing the Dharmadhwaj as a powerful emblem, he said, “This religious flag is not merely a flag. It is the banner of the renaissance of Indian civilisation.” He added that, “This Dharmadhwaj will serve as inspiration that life may go, but the word must not,” he said, emphasising the primacy of duty with the message, "Karma pradhan vishwa rachi rakha."
Moreover, Modi called for a long-term national vision: “In 2047… we must build a Viksit Bharat and strengthen India’s foundation for the next thousand years,” as he pressed the nation to think beyond the present and to act with purpose toward generations beyond.
Subsequently, concluding his speech, the Prime Minister welcomed guests to the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex. Accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi strolled through the assembly, interacting with sadhus, dignitaries, and visitors who had gathered for the event.