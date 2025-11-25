PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Mandir Marking India's Cultural Renaissance

Ayodhya: In a profoundly important moment in India's cultural and spiritual landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the saffron Dharmadhwaj atop the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Tuesday, November 25. Before the ceremony, PM Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were seen offering prayers at the Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

The Prime Minister, addressing devotees in Ayodhya, has said the flag hoisted at the Ram Mandir represents not just a religious symbol but the rise of India’s cultural and civilisational consciousness. PM Modi said, “Today, the city of Ayodhya is bearing witness to yet another pinnacle of India’s cultural consciousness. In the heart of every devotee of Rama, there is unparalleled satisfaction, boundless gratitude, immense, otherworldly joy.”