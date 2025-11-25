Hailakandi: Algapur Police Seize 130 Cough Syrup Bottles, Detain Drug Supplier

Hailakandi: The Algapur Police in Assam’s Hailakandi district carried out yet another successful operation in their ongoing drive against illegal drug trafficking. A notorious drug peddler, Dilwar Hussain Laskar, was arrested late last night in the Algapur Bazar area. Laskar, a resident of Algapur, Bornagar and the son of Late Siddique Ali Laskar, had been under police surveillance for some time.

According to police sources, a petrol-run auto-rickshaw suspected of transporting illegal drugs was spotted coming from the Pañchgram side. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 24 AC 1330, was closely monitored following a tip-off about possible drug movement. The time the auto reached near the Algapur Cooperative Society, a police team led by OC Algapur, Dimasa Bramha, intercepted the vehicle and detained the prime accused Dilwar Hussain Laskar, who was carrying the items along.

During the operation, officers recovered 130 bottles of banned cough syrup along with several important documents from the auto-rickshaw. The accused was immediately taken to Algapur Police Station for further questioning.

Police suspect that more individuals may be associated with this trafficking network, and an extensive investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining members involved. The quick and effective action of Algapur Police is appreciated by the local residents, who have welcomed the efforts to restrict illegal drug activities in the area.