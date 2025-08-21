PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greet Assam on Passage of IIM Bill

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the passage of the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha today to set up IIM Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Assam. The Lok Sabha passed the bill yesterday.

The Prime Minister said, “The establishment of an IIM in Assam will enhance education infrastructure and draw students as well as researchers from all over India.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “A new dawn for the youth of the Northeast, especially Assam. Congratulations to the people of the Northeast for the passage of the bill in Parliament to set a new IIM in Assam. Modi Ji cherishes the vision to build the Northeast as a hub of education, health, and industries.”

Commenting on the passage of the bill, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “It’s a historic milestone in Assam’s ascent as an eminent educational hub. With the passage of the bill in the parliament, Assam gets its first IIM in Guwahati. IIM Guwahati will bridge regional disparity in higher education, facilitate world-class management education and research, and foster business leadership and economic growth.”

Praising the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “IIM Guwahati would not have been possible without unstinted support of the Prime Minister. Your leadership and commitment to ensure Assam’s development in every sphere is ensuring paced growth in the state – from AIIMS to IIM, everything has been possible due to your unwavering efforts.”

