PM Modi in Manipur: Seen Through the Electoral Lens
Imphal: Nearly two years after ethnic violence devastated Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit marks a crucial political moment for the state. The visit, scheduled after prolonged delay, arrives as Manipur remains under President’s Rule trial administration imposed following the breakdown of law and order
Since the violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023, over 230 people have lost their lives and thousands displaced. The BJP, which had a strong foothold in the region, faced an electoral blow when it lost both parliamentary seats in 2024 a clear indication of voter dissatisfaction with how the crisis was managed.
Modi’s visit aims to address this political fallout with a major development push worth ₹8,500 crore. Projects targeting roads, healthcare facilities, education, women’s empowerment, and digital infrastructure will be inaugurated or launched, mostly focused on both Imphal and Churachandpur areas representing Meitei and Kuki populations respectively. This strategic distribution is seen as an effort to balance the political sensitivities between communities.
Yet, the trip faces criticism for not fully engaging with tribal leaders and civil society groups who demand a separate autonomous administration for the hill areas. Many question whether infrastructure projects alone can heal deep-rooted ethnic tensions or restore trust in the government.
As Modi steps into Manipur’s fragile political environment, the visit is widely viewed as a test of the BJP’s ability to regain lost ground ahead of upcoming elections balancing development promises with the pressing need for lasting peace and political dialogue.
