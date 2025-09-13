PM Modi in Manipur: Seen Through the Electoral Lens

Modi’s visit aims to address this political fallout with a major development push worth ₹8,500 crore. Projects targeting roads, healthcare facilities, education, women’s empowerment, and digital infrastructure will be inaugurated or launched, mostly focused on both Imphal and Churachandpur areas representing Meitei and Kuki populations respectively. This strategic distribution is seen as an effort to balance the political sensitivities between communities.

Yet, the trip faces criticism for not fully engaging with tribal leaders and civil society groups who demand a separate autonomous administration for the hill areas. Many question whether infrastructure projects alone can heal deep-rooted ethnic tensions or restore trust in the government.

As Modi steps into Manipur’s fragile political environment, the visit is widely viewed as a test of the BJP’s ability to regain lost ground ahead of upcoming elections balancing development promises with the pressing need for lasting peace and political dialogue.