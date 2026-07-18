PM Modi inaugurates 117-year-old redeveloped Majbat Railway Station under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As part of a nationwide programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme from Jalandhar Cantonment Station, including the historic 117-year-old Majbat Railway Station in Assam. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the inaugural programme at Majbat and unveiled the plaque for the redeveloped station.

The Majbat Amrit Station has been upgraded to a vibrant city centre to boost tourism, employment and local trade in the region. Moreover, as a result of the redevelopment, the station has been equipped with modern passenger-friendly amenities, enhanced parking facilities and a spacious waiting area and provisions for water conservation, solar energy and green spaces.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor described the occasion as a historic milestone for Assam and said that the transformation of Majbat Railway Station reflects the Prime Minister's vision of creating modern, inclusive and sustainable infrastructure.

The governor said that the redeveloped station seamlessly blends Assam's rich cultural heritage with modern passenger amenities, making it a transit hub, which also showcases the state's unique identity. He expressed confidence that the upgraded station would promote tourism, trade, employment and regional development while strengthening connectivity across the region.

The governor noted that over the last decade, railway budget allocation for Assam and the Northeast has increased more than fivefold, with 50 stations in Assam and 60 across the Northeast being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The governor said that improved multimodal connectivity under the prime minister's vision of "Act East, Act Fast and Act First" is unlocking the immense economic potential of Assam and the Northeast, positioning the region as a key driver of India's growth.

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