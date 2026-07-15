Historic Majbat Railway Station Gets Modern Makeover Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Guwahati: The historic Majbat Railway Station in Udalguri district has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, transforming the 117-year-old railway station into a modern passenger facility while preserving its historical character.

Redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, the upgraded station is among the 50 railway stations in Assam being modernised under the Centre's flagship station redevelopment programme. The project aims to enhance passenger comfort, safety, accessibility and operational efficiency while strengthening regional connectivity.

The redevelopment includes a renovated station building, a redesigned entrance, an expanded circulating area to facilitate smoother movement of passengers and vehicles, organised parking facilities and dedicated pedestrian pathways. A spacious entrance porch has also been constructed to improve pick-up and drop-off arrangements.

Passenger amenities have been significantly upgraded with modern booking counters featuring improved queuing systems, a spacious waiting hall, a dedicated baby care room and upgraded toilets, including facilities designed for Divyangjan.

The station's platforms have also been modernised with enhanced safety features, new passenger information systems, digital train display boards, coach guidance displays and high-mast lighting to improve the overall travel experience.

Accessibility has been a key focus of the redevelopment. The station now features ramps, tactile paving, accessible signage and reserved parking spaces to ensure barrier-free movement for persons with disabilities.

The project has addressed several long-standing issues, including congestion at the station entrance, inadequate parking, ageing passenger infrastructure and limited accessibility. Improved landscaping and enhanced lighting have further improved the station's appearance.

Established in 1909 during the British era, Majbat Railway Station is located on the Rangiya–Murkongselek railway section under the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. For more than a century, it has served as an important transport link connecting towns and villages across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The station also serves as a key railhead for devotees visiting the nearby Mahamuni Devalaya.

The redeveloped station is expected to enhance passenger convenience, strengthen regional connectivity and boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicating the redeveloped Majbat Railway Station as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a nationwide initiative aimed at modernising railway stations while improving passenger amenities and strengthening connectivity across the country.