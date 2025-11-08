Assam is witnessing a golden moment of growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, said, “Assam is witnessing a golden moment of growth, and I urge the youth to step forward, take risks, and start their ventures to contribute to the nation’s economic development.”

Sitharaman visited the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad this morning and reviewed the progress of works on the project. She also outlined how the semiconductor assembly and test facility will transform the industrial landscape of Assam.

In the evening, she inaugurated the Brahmaputra Riverfront – Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan and Gateway of Guwahati (Terminal and Jetty) in Guwahati.

She also interacted with the local entrepreneurs and students, sharing valuable insights on the growing business and potential of Assam and the Northeast.

“The present time offers immense opportunities. Once an industrial unit is established, several peripheral industries are likely to emerge, generating more employment avenues for the youth. Assam is witnessing a golden moment of growth, and I urge the youth to step forward, take risks, and start their own ventures to contribute to the nation’s economic development,” the Finance Minister stated.

Sitharaman emphasized that Assam has taken the lead by bringing a semiconductor manufacturing unit to the state, demonstrating foresight and dynamism in industrial policy.

The Finance Minister underlined that such forward-looking initiatives would foster an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment, propelling Assam toward the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her support in bringing this transformative project to Assam. He said that the project will play a pivotal role in reshaping the state’s industrial ecosystem and fostering large-scale employment and skill development.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister and the chief minister paid tribute to JN Tata and planted red sandalwood saplings at the premises of the plant, symbolizing growth and sustainability.

