PM Modi Launches Swadeshi 4G Network: India Enters New Era of Digital Sovereignty

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G mobile network, marking a major milestone in India’s journey toward digital self-reliance. Developed entirely by Indian firms, the project propels India into the league of telecom-innovating nations such as South Korea, Sweden, China, and Denmark.

Joining the launch, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is not just consuming technology we are now creating it. This Swadeshi 4G network is a proud moment for every Indian.”