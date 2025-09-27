PM Modi Launches Swadeshi 4G Network: India Enters New Era of Digital Sovereignty

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G mobile network, marking a major milestone in India’s journey toward digital self-reliance. Developed entirely by Indian firms, the project propels India into the league of telecom-innovating nations such as South Korea, Sweden, China, and Denmark.
Joining the launch, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is not just consuming technology we are now creating it. This Swadeshi 4G network is a proud moment for every Indian.”
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia added, “The Swadeshi 4G project reflects India’s growing technological might and strategic autonomy in critical infrastructure.”
The network, built by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and TCS, covers nearly 98,000 sites, connects over 30,000 villages, and benefits more than 2 million subscribers. It is cloud-native and ready for a seamless 5G upgrade.
As part of the Digital Bharat Nidhi, the project aims for 100% 4G saturation, bridging the rural-urban digital divide and creating thousands of jobs in the indigenous telecom ecosystem.