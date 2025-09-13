PM Modi Lays Foundation for ₹7,300 Cr Development Projects in Churachandpur

Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur, marking a major step towards rebuilding and development in Manipur.

The projects include the ₹3,600-crore Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project, five National Highway projects worth over ₹2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations across the state.

The Prime Minister’s outreach to Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected districts during the 2023 ethnic violence is being seen as a symbolic gesture aimed at restoring peace, trust, and normalcy in Manipur.