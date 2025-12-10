PM Modi Pays Tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs on Swahid Diwas

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement on the occasion of Swahid Diwas. In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said the Assam Movement holds a special place in India’s history and that the courage of its martyrs will continue to inspire generations. He honoured Khargeswar Talukdar, regarded as the first martyr of the Movement, along with more than 850 others who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of Assam’s identity and culture.

PM Modi said the nation remains committed to fulfilling the aspirations of those who laid down their lives, especially the vision of strengthening Assam’s cultural heritage and ensuring all-around progress of the state.