PM Modi presents Putin Russian translation of Tamil literary treasure ‘Thirukkural’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Russian translation of the Thirukkural to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

The Thirukkural, a classic Tamil language text written by great Indian Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, contains 1,330 short couplets called Kurals and is hailed as one of the greatest literary creations around the world. Each of the Kurals is made up of seven words. The book, which contains teachings on virtues, wealth and love, is recognised for its universality and secular nature. The book has been translated into Russian by Naira Mkrtchyan.

The Tamil literary treasure has also inspired and influenced several foreign scholars, including renowned Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

"Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders," PM Modi posted on X.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and several other officials were present during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, PM Modi and Putin warmly greeted each other, once again showcasing the shared friendship that has grown enormously over the last 12 years.

Earlier in the day, Putin arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit set to be hosted by India on September 12-13. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport in New Delhi.

According to sources, both leaders will review progress in bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.

The key is to meet the ambitious bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030; expanding industrial cooperation, including collaboration in the rail sector and tunneling; developing steel value chain; more B2B opportunities, besides broadening access to the Russian market. (IANS)

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