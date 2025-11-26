PM Modi, RSS chief hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya Ram Temple

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ atop the 191-foot shikhar of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, marking the completion of the temple’s construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present.

The triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, carries three sacred symbols—Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree—each rooted in Sanatan tradition. The Kovidar, described as a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees created by Rishi Kashyap, represents ancient plant-hybridisation knowledge. The Sun signifies Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, while Om symbolises the eternal spiritual vibration. The ceremony coincided with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s Vivah Panchami.

Before the flag-hoisting, PM Modi performed a pooja at the Ram Lalla Garbha Grah and offered prayers at the Mata Annapurna Mandir and the Saptmandir complex, which houses shrines dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. He later visited the Sheshavtar Mandir. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Ayodhya, greeted by large crowds of devotees.

Mohan Bhagwat’s reaction

In his address, the RSS chief described the ceremony as a moment of “immense historical, emotional and spiritual significance,” calling it the realisation of centuries of aspiration, sacrifice and struggle. He invoked the contributions of key figures of the Ram Mandir movement, including Ashok Singhal, Mahant Ram Chandra Das, and Vishnu Hari Dalmia, emphasising that many supporters who remained in the background were equally vital.

Bhagwat linked the unfurled flag to the legacy of Ram Rajya—a model of just rule, peace and prosperity—stating that the ‘dhwaj’ now restored to Ayodhya’s shikhar symbolised this ideal. He described the saffron colour as the emblem of Dharma, declaring that it carried profound spiritual meaning.

Reflecting on the long journey to the temple’s construction, Bhagwat noted that beyond the often-quoted 500-year struggle, even the organized efforts of the past 30 years required immense perseverance. Concluding on a hopeful note, he said the temple’s construction was complete and the “shastriya prakriya” of Dhwajarohan had now been fulfilled.

BJP leader NV Subhash called the occasion historic, saying every Hindu should feel proud as the Dharma Dhwaj was installed by the Prime Minister, signifying the temple’s completion. (ANI)

